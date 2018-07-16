Bentonville Schools Approve Armed Security Officers On Campuses

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) – In a 6-0 vote The Bentonville School Board has approved security officers to carry firearms on campuses.

The decision was made at a Board of Education meeting Monday (July 16).

“Commissioned School Security Officers”, a plan recommended by Bentonville school administrators, allows an approved security officer who has passed three phases of training to be armed on school property beginning Fall 2018.

Last year student I-D badges were approved by the board, and another school resource officer has been brought on to help with security at the junior highs.

