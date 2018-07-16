Kutest Kidz Photo Contest 2018



Submit a photo of your kiddos in the Kutest Kidz Photo contest for a chance to win a Canon Rebel T6 Camera Kit or one of our other great prizes! The photos will be judged based upon photographic technique and emotional impact so grab your camera and get to snapping!

Photo Entry Dates: July 14th – August 2nd, 2018 at 5PM

Top 20 Announced: August 6th during 5NEWS This Morning

Viewer Voting Period: August 6th – August 10th at Noon

Winners Announced: August 13th during 5NEWS This Morning

How to Enter:

Drop off your best picture(s) at any Bedford Camera & Video Location by August 2nd at 5PM

All entries must be no small than 3×5″ and no larger than 5×7″

Each entry must have name, address, and phone number on the back of the photo.

Include the name and age of the person(s) in the photo as well as the Bedford Camera & Video store you drop off at.

Take a look at last year’s Top 20 photos for inspiration!

1st Place Prize Package: Canon EOS Rebel T6 Camera Kit with 18-55 Lens, Canon EF 75-300 III Lens, Promaster RUGGED 16GB SD Card, 2 Promaster 58mm HGX Filters, Promaster 7100 tripod, Canon Gadget Bag, 200 free 4×6 Prints from any Bedford Camera & Video location, and free training classes.

2nd Place Prize Package: $200 Bedford Camera & Video Gift Card

3rd, 4th and 5th Place Prizes: $40 Pre-Paid Digital Photo Card

All prizes totaling over $2,000 in value!

For full contest details and official rules, click here.