Missouri Man Arrested For Allegedly Abusing Arkansas Woman

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Police have arrested a Noel, Mo., man accused of abusing an Arkansas woman for six years when she was a child.

Leo James Stroud, Jr., 53, was arrested Thursday (July 12) in connection with second-degree sexual assault.

The woman told the Benton County Sheriff’s Office that Stroud abused her daily in the late 1990s and early 2000s, saying the abuse began when she was 8 and lasted until she turned 14, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The woman said Stroud forced her to touch him and told her it was a “game” they were playing, according to the affidavit.

Investigators said Stroud blamed the woman for starting the inappropriate touching.

Stroud was being held Monday (July 16) at the Benton County Jail on a $75,000 bond. He has a hearing set for Aug. 20 in Benton County Circuit Court.