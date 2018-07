SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) – Arkansas State Police say Sandie Green of Lavaca has been missing since July 15.

Green was last seen wearing dark colored capri pants, a peach or pink blouse, and white new balance tennis shoes. Green may be traveling in a black jeep wrangler with an Arkansas license plate. Plate number 143VVE.

If you see Green or have any information about her whereabouts please contact the Sebastian County Sheriffs Office at (479)783-1051.