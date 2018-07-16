× Scattered Storms Continue All Afternoon

(Above: High-Resolution Data shows scattered showers and thunderstorms continuing across the area into the evening and then fading after sunset)

Another round of showers and thunderstorms will move across our area this afternoon with additional clouds and rain keeping temperatures in check for the afternoon.

A few of the thunderstorms that develop with daytime heating could be strong with a localized wind damage risk.

Rain chances will continue into the middle of the week until the ridge of high pressure builds back across the area.

-Garrett