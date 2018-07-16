× Water Line Break Shuts Off Water At Willow Heights In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — An overnight water line break has shut off water at the Willow Heights apartment complex in Fayetteville, according to Mike Emery, Fayetteville Housing Authority Board of Commission chairman.

The executive director and the maintenance team are on-site addressing the situation. The water to the entire complex will be shut off in order to fix the break.

Emery said the situation serves to highlight the deteriorating condition of the Willow Heights complex.

Residents will be updated as more information becomes available.