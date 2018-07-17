× Walmart Fires 150 Employees At Fayetteville Optical Lab

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Walmart has laid off 150 people from its optical lab in Fayetteville, according to the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce.

A spokeswoman for the retail giant said in a statement the layoffs were part adjustments related to “changing business needs.”

“We are committed to helping the associates impacted by this decision take advantage of new opportunities and are hopeful that we will be able to help many of the associates find other roles at nearby Walmart stores or Sam’s Clubs,” the spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman didn’t answer whether the lab at 2314 Martin Luther King Jr., Blvd. will stay open or if its hours will be impacted due to the layoffs.

The Bentonville-based company laid off several company executives earlier this year.

The January announcement followed two rounds of layoffs last summer and February 2016, the latter of which affected employees the Home Office.