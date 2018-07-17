2 Charged After Missing Arkansas Woman Found Dead

The Faulkner County sheriff’s office said Monday that two people had been charged after a missing Arkansas woman was found dead last week.

Tacori Mackrell, 18, and Robert Lee Smith Jr., 16, were charged with kidnapping and theft of property in the killing of 71-year-old Elvia Fragstein, according to the sheriff’s office.

Police said Fragstein’s body was found along a road Wednesday in rural Jefferson County. Authorities believe she was abducted from a T.J. Maxx store at the Conway Commons shopping center in Conway.

Mackrell and Smith were being held in the Jefferson County jail. Records show Mackrell was booked in the jail Friday on charges of burglary and assault in an unrelated case. Both were awaiting transport to the Faulkner County jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

An investigation is ongoing.