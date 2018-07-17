× Brandon Martin Unlikely To Return To Razorbacks This Year

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Amidst all the hoopla at SEC Media Days in Atlanta, many noticed yesterday that Brandon Martin had been removed from the football roster. Tuesday, Chad Morris confirmed that the wide receiver was unlikely to return to the team this season, saying “I do not see that happening.”

Martin came in to Arkansas with a lot of hype at the start of last season. He was ranked the number one junior college prospect in 2017 coming out of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, but injuries and other issues kept him off the field often in 2017. Martin finished the year with just nine catches for 119 yards.

This marks the second off season issue with an Arkansas wideout, after Michael Woods was arrested last week.