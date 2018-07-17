Daycare Parking Lots Become Targets For Thieves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Parents picking up and dropping off their kids at daycare in Fayetteville have been the target for thieves.

My Other Mother was the second childcare center in Fayetteville to have a purse stolen out of a car on Monday(July 16).

In this situation the car was locked, and the window knocked out.

Director Courtney Cary said a mother went inside to drop her child off just before 7:30 Monday morning and minutes later walked outside to find her window smashed and purse gone.

“I cannot tell you how many clients we have that they feel safe and secure and they do that. They pull up under the awning and especially right now, it`s so hot. They leave the car running, the AC blowing. Mom runs in, checks the child out and walks out to her car,” she said.

When police responded to My Other Mother, they had just left another daycare down the street where something similar happened. Sergeant Anthony Murphy said they believe the thefts are connected.

“Take your valuables with you or at least lock your doors. If you are going to leave your purse in the car put it in the truck, don`t leave it in the front seat because a lot of these crime are crimes of opportunity. They can smash a window and grab a purse in two seconds and be out of the parking lot,” he said.

Cary said they`ve never had a vehicle broken into before, but they have had a running car stolen from under the awning.

“I personally stayed late last night until we closed just to try to catch as many parents as I could and speak to them personally. We have posted signs on our door to tell them what had happened yesterday and to even discourage personal belongings,” she said.

My other mother says they are looking into options for making their parking lot safer.

If you have any information about either of these crimes you are asked to call Fayetteville police.