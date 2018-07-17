× Fayetteville Public Library Begins Demolition At Former City Hospital

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The Fayetteville Public Library officially began their expansion with a demolition kickoff event Tuesday (July 17) at the former City Hospital property.

The demolition will take three months followed by grading and site preparation through the end of the year.

The 70,000 square foot library expansion will begin in early 2019 and be completed by mid-2020.

“We are beyond thrilled to begin the demolition phase of the library’s expansion project,” said David Johnson, executive director at Fayetteville Public Library. “We are grateful to the citizens of Fayetteville for believing in the library’s mission and for allowing us to expand in order to meet the needs of our growing community for generations to come.”