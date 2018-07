Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You've probably heard the health benefits associated with taking an aspirin a day, but a new study is saying not so fast.

It's not that the previous study was wrong.

Taking low dose aspirin for people between the ages of 50 and 69 can help prevent heart attacks, strokes and some types of cancer, but a new study said these benefits vary depending on the person's weight.

Researchers found almost all the health benefits of aspirin are only consistent for people who weigh less than 155 pounds.