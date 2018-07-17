× One Transported After Semi-Truck Hits Car In Bella Vista

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) — Traffic is at a near standstill along U.S. 71 near Mercy Way after a semi-truck hit a Honda Accord about 2:50 p.m. Tuesday (July 17).

Bella Vista police said the truck hit the passenger side of the Accord as it turned into Sugar Creek Center, and one person has been taken to Northwest Medical Center.

An update on the person’s condition wasn’t immediately available.

Police say it could be a while before the highway is cleared.