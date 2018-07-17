× Police: Springdale Man Molested 13-Year-Old Girl

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Police have arrested a Springdale man accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl.

Bobby Laidren, 33, was arrested Monday (July 16) in connection with rape — a Class Y felony.

The girl told Springdale police that Laidren molested her earlier this month, an she stopped it by pushing him away, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Laidren told police he did touch the girl’s privates, but only because she made him. He said he immediately pulled back, but because “he could tell that (she) liked being touched,” he started again, according to the affidavit.

Laidren was being held Tuesday (July 17) at the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Class Y felonies are the most serious crimes in Arkansas not punishable by death. A person convicted of a Class Y felony could face life in prison, according to Arkansas Code Annotated 5-4-401.