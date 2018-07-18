Bargains Galore On 64 At Risk Of Ending

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) – Bargains Galore on 64, the sale event that originally started in Altus and spread along the highway, is at risk of ending after 19 years.

In a Facebook post it was announced that this years event on August 11 would be the last, unless another group takes over.

The news comes as Regional Coordinator and founder Linda Hiles steps away from the non-profit event.

Bargain hunters are still encouraged to come out and enjoy the sales, and experience what the towns along highway 64 have to offer.

The event stretches for 160 miles along Highway 64, starting in Fort Smith and going through Beebe. Each vendor sets their own hours, but many of the sales run from sunrise through sunset.