FORT SMITH (KFSM) – Police are investigating a burglary at Joe’s Pizza and Pasta in Fort Smith on Tuesday (July 17).

The owner of Joe’s says the glass door to the restaurant was shattered, and the safe was broken into.

Surveillance video captured a suspect wearing a long jacket and hood.

If you have any information about this crime please call the Fort Smith Police Department at 479-709-5100, or River Valley Crimestoppers at 78-CRIME.