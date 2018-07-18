Fighting Ants In Your Home During The Summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Northwest Arkansas (KFSM) -- From flies to ants, the summer months seemed to be filled with bugs but there are ways to keep them away.

Mary Lasley said thankfully she hasn't had bugs inside her house.

“I haven’t had any bug issues so far because I get regular pest control and so they come every four months to check everything. And then they crawl under my house once a year," she said.

Natural State Pest Control service technician Todd Moore said to keep debris like leaves away from your house. If you grill or eat outside do not leave food uncovered.

“They are opportunistic. They look for food, water. If you give them shelter they will take it. When I do pest control, I have to look for places they may be hiding and eliminate these areas," Moore said.

Moore said to make sure all the cracks in your house are sealed, but if ants do end up in your home there is a way to get rid of them.

“If you don’t call a pest control professional, try and go outside your home because if they are inside they are probably going from the outside to the inside. Look around your home and see if you can see them trailing to the nest and you can wipe out the colony by eliminating the nest," he said.

Unfortunately, as long as our warm weather sticks around so will the ants.

You can always try store-bought pest control treatments you can apply on your own, but if that doesn't work you might need to call in a professional exterminator.