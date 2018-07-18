Today’s kids are surrounded by technology, but can they figure out how to operate a simple ‘dumbphone’ from the 2000s?
Kids vs ‘Dumbphones’ from the 2000s
-
‘Double Dare’ Is Coming Back To Nickelodeon
-
Florida Eliminates Texas In CWS
-
Finding Ways To Keep Kids Entertained This Summer
-
Free Fishing Weekend Begins In Arkansas
-
My City Is A Fort
-
-
Is Your Kid A Young Sheldon?
-
17 Juveniles Arrested In Prairie Grove As Summer Kicks Off
-
Hundreds Of Kids In Northwest Arkansas Attend Kanakuk Summer Camp
-
Oklahoma Walkouts Puts Strain On Local Groups, Kids Trying To Get Meals
-
Howard Schultz Steps Down At Starbucks, May Consider Run For President
-
-
Attorney Charged After He ‘Forgot’ Girlfriend’s 9-Year-Old Son In Hot Car
-
Old Fort Days Rodeo Features Local Pro Competitor
-
‘Horrific’ Accident Reported Involving School Bus And Dump Truck In New Jersey