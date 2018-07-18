Prairie Grove Police Searching For Armed & Dangerous Man
PRAIRIE GROVE (KFSM) — Officers with the Prairie Grove Police Department are searching for a man who is considered armed and dangerous.
Harley Tuell, 22, was identified as the suspect in the theft of a silver 2004 Nissan Maxima from the Prairie Grove Flash Market.
He is also wanted for multiple car thefts, according to police. He was identified stealing a car at gun point in Adair County.
If you have any information, contact Prairie Grove police at 479-846-3270.