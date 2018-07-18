× Sparks Health System To Be Sold To Baptist Health

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Community Health Systems, Inc. announced Wednesday (July 18) that subsidiaries of the company have signed an agreement to sell the two-hospital Sparks Health System and related businesses, including physician clinic operations and outpatient services, to Baptist Health in Little Rock.

Both the 492-bed Sparks Regional Medical Center in Fort Smith and the 103-bed Sparks Medical Center in Van Buren are part of what was discussed on the company’s first quarter 2018 earnings call.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2018, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

When the transaction is complete, Community Health Systems affiliates will continue to operate six hospitals in Arkansas.