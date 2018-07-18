× Springdale Man Pleads Guilty To Child Sex Charge

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Springdale man who posed as a female pimp in order to have sex with a 14-year-old girl has reached a federal plea deal with prosecutors.

Eleuterio Flores, 33, pleaded guilty Wednesday (July 18) in U.S. District Court to one count of online enticement of a minor, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors plan to dismiss Flores’ charge of producing child pornography during sentencing.

Flores was arrested in last fall during a traffic stop in Siloam Springs after the officer discovered Flores had a warrant out of Washington County for child sex trafficking.

Flores told investigators he used a Facebook profile to pose as a female pimp, which he did for people involved in prostitution and escort services, according to court documents.

In September 2016, Flores used the profile to contact the girl through Facebook Messenger and offered her $1,200 for sex with a “male john.” He later picked her up and had sex with her at a Springdale motel, telling her the pimp would contact her for payment.

The girl reported the incident to Springdale police, who later discovered Flores’ DNA on her body. She also picked Flores out of a lineup.

Flores faces up to life in prison and a $250,000 fine. A sentencing hearing hasn’t been set.