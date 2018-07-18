× WATCH: Heavy Rain Possible This Morning

Another round of rain is likely today with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the morning with a few additional thunderstorms possible this afternoon. Heavy rain is possible with any of the storms this morning and that could lead to an isolated flash flood threat.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for the River Valley and eastern Oklahoma this afternoon. Rain chances drop tomorrow as highs soar into the mid to upper 90s for the end of the week.

Highs today:

Heat Advisory today: