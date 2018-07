× WATCH: Scattered Morning Showers Than A Hot And Humid Afternoon

Heavy rain blew through most of Northwest Arkansas this morning and has moved to the east out of the area. A few more scattered showers or thunderstorms will be possible throughout the morning with a slim chance of an afternoon storm. Highs today will rebound into the 90s areawide with the hottest stretch of summer so far likely by Thursday and Friday.

Highs today:

Heat Advisory today:

Highs Thursday: