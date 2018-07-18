× Whaley, Hayden Named To Doak Walker Watch List

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – With a new offense installed that is expected to jump start the Arkansas offense, a pair of Razorback running backs were named among those to watch for the 2018 season.

Junior Devwah Whaley and sophomore Chase Hayden were among 62 running backs named to the Doak Walker Award watch list on Wednesday, an award given to the nation’s top running back.

Whaley ran for 558 yards and seven touchdowns in 2017 and has 1,161 yards and ten scores. Whaley has 14 catches for 195 yards and a touchdown in 26 total games with the Hogs.

Hayden rushed for 326 yards and score four touchdowns in seven games last season before missing the final five contests with a broke leg.