Barge Hits Highway 59 Bridge Near Barling

BARLING (KFSM) — A barge has hit the Arkansas 59 bridge near Barling.

According to Lt. Aaron Townsend of the Barling Police Department, the barge hit the bridge about 8:45 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

The barge has an anchor mechanism called “spuds” that slows the barge. One of the spuds hit two or three beams of the bridge, according to Danny Straessle with the Arkansas Department of Transportation. The barge was going through the lock when the spud hit the bridge.

Inspectors are on the scene with a boom truck to inspect for any possible damage to the bridge, though only “cosmetic” damage was visible on initial inspection, Straessle said. It doesn’t appear that the bridge’s structure was compromised, he said.

The Arkansas State Police reported at 9:06 a.m. that both directions of Arkansas 59 just south of the Arkansas River were closed for about a mile. The Crawford County Department of Emergency Management tweeted the closure a few minutes later.

The highway was expected to reopen about 10 a.m.