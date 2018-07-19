Chick-fil-A Axes Popular Product, Upset Customers Take To Twitter

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Chick-fil-A has announced that they’re cutting a well-loved product from their line-up.
The Cow Calendar.
Chick-fil-A has officially declared that the 2018 calendar will be the chicken sandwich franchise’s last.
The company sent out word Wednesday in an email to customers stating that the calendar is discontinued, marking an end to “20 years of steers,” reports The News & Observer.
The Cow Calendar was popular not only for the pictures of Chick-fil-A cows up to their usual self-preservation antics. The calendar served as a major source of free menu items.
The calendar operates like an Advent calendar. Customers who bought the calendar could receive one free product each month.
Now, however, Chick-fil-A hopes more people will take advantage of Chick-fil-A One, the restaurant’s rewards program available online and as an app.
With fans of the restaurant expecting to feel the loss this holiday season, The State reports Chick-fil-A said in the email that they are “stepping up our gift card game to make sure you have something to give those most special to you.”
Since the announcement, Chick-fil-A fans have been taken to Twitter to share just how upset they are with this latest loss.