FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -The iconic Goodyear Blimp arrived in Fayetteville Thursday (July 19) at Drake Field.

The blimps journey started in Carson, California and will end in Suffield, Ohio while passing through eight states along the way.

Wingfoot Two, the official name of the blimp, will stay an extra day in Fayetteville to allow the crew to rest, departing on July 21.

The blimps next stop will be in St. Louis.