× Governor’s Son Pleads Not Guilty To DWI Charge

WEST FORK (KFSM) — William Asa Hutchinson III, son of the Arkansas governor, has pleaded not guilty to driving while intoxicated in May.

Hutchinson’s attorney entered the plea Thursday (July 19) in West Fork District Court. His trial is set for Sept. 13.

Arkansas State Police arrested Hutchinson near West Fork on May 28. He was released from the Washington County Detention Center after posting $1,626.50 bond.

Hutchinson has had two drug-related arrests dating back to 2016.

Hutchinson was arrested in January 2016 on suspicion of DWI after crashing on the Interstate 49 southbound exit ramp to the Fulbright Expressway in Fayetteville.

His conviction was overturned in November 2016 by a Washington County judge.

Hutchinson was also arrested in May 2016 at the Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores, Ala., on charges of possession of a controlled substance after deputies said he was found with MDMA, specifically ecstasy pills and “Molly” capsules.

He was given a pre-trial diversion in that case, according to Alabama court records.

The Washington County prosecutor’s office declined to comment on the case.