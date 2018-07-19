Metabolic Research Center – Mid Summer Weight Loss Special – Phase 17

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“Hey, it’s Daren Bobb, I had a great birthday weekend we are at Metabolic Research Center and I didn’t gain a thing, I even got extra food added because now I’m on maintenance, I don’t know how that works, but I didn’t gain anything,” said Daren Bobb.

“It works and if you guys are thinking about coming in this is a great time because we have a six-week special for $99 and it’s not going to last long so you have nothing to lose,” said Sarah Harper.

“Except weight don’t wait to do this doesn’t last very long so you can get six weeks of what I’ve been going through for only $99, I’m telling you that you will be satisfied, and you are not going to be hungry, you are going to lose weight, you are going to feel good about your self and just in time for the middle part of summer,” said Bobb. “If you want to lose weight, you’ve got to do it now, you’ve got to call Metabolic Research Center.”

To read more related to this story, click here!

Segment Sponsored By: Metabolic Research Center