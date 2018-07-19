× New Details Released After Kansas Couple Found Murdered In Crawford County

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — Early Wednesday (July 18) morning police said a call came in from out of state saying someone was being held against their will in Van Buren and that there could possibly be a homicide.

Van Buren Police said that lead them to detain four people who they started to question and they determined there was a crime scene.

While police continued to speak with the people, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department went to a location up Highway 59 north of Natural Dam, where they were told a couple’s body was buried.

Sunny and Pauline Carpenter’s bodies were found buried in a shallow grave in a creek, Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown.

The sheriff, along with forensic investigators, exhumed the bodies and sent them to the Arkansas State Crime lab for an autopsy.

Three people arrested — Kimberly Younger, Rusty Fraiser and Michael Fowler — face charges of theft, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

“We did at one time have four people down here that we were talking to. One of those we determined to be a victim slash witness. The other three are being detained on charges,” said Johnathan Wear, a detective with the Van Buren Police Department.

Investigators said they believe the actual homicide of the couple happened in Kansas, their home state.

“After that occurred they drove here to Van Buren,” Wear said. “We believe that they were all connected together through a carnival that was traveling and at the time they were in Kansas and after that carnival closed they traveled to Van Buren.”

The couple’s camper sits at the Van Buren Police Department in evidence. It’s where police believe the couple was killed. They think Pauline was killed in the camper and Sonny outside of the camper.

Investigators said they know that the three arrested and the Carpenter’s were at the same carnival in Barton County, Kan.

Sonny and Pauline Carpenter often traveled to different shows and fairs to sell what Kansas neighbors to the couple described as trinkets.

“They were retired you know? So, they just enjoyed doing it. I guess they’d been doing it for years,” said Martin Smith, one of the Carpenter’s neighbors back in Kansas.

“Just nice people. Couldn’t find nicer people. It’s just a shame what happened.”

Smith said the couple was supposed to return home on Sunday (July 15) but police believe the couple was killed on Saturday (July 14) and their bodies were buried that Monday (July 16).

Police have not revealed an exact motive at this time but are working with Kansas investigators to learn more.