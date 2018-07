Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -The rowing dock at Lake Fayetteville will be getting an upgrade. The city council approved a new dock Tuesday (July 17).

The Rowing Club and the Fayetteville Rotary Club both donated more than 10 thousand dollars combined to put toward the new dock, in honor of Dr. Roy Rom, a former rowing coach and teacher.

In addition to the design of the new dock, a kayak and canoe platform were added to accommodate summer camps and general patron use.