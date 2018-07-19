× Police Arrest Alleged Car Thief In Lincoln

PRAIRIE GROVE (KFSM) — Police have arrested a Lincoln man considered armed and dangerous after he allegedly stole two cars in Prairie Grove and Adair County, Okla.

Harley Tuell, 22, was arrested Thursday (July 19) in connection with two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, theft of property, theft by receiving, and first-degree criminal mischief — all felonies.

Tuell also faces misdemeanor charges of second-degree criminal mischief, leaving the scene of accident, reckless driving and driving without a seat belt, proof of insurance and driving on a suspended license.

Washington County sheriff’s deputies traced Tuell to a trailer in Lincoln around 11 p.m. Wednesday (July 18) night, where he was arrested without incident.

“We’re glad he’s caught,” said Capt. Jeff O’Brien, spokesman for the Prairie Grove Police Department.

Police had considered Tuell armed and dangerous because had had stolen one car at gunpoint from the Priarie Grove Flash Market.

Tuell was being held Thursday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.