Scammers Posing As Local Officers Target Mountainburg Police Chief

MOUNTAINBURG (KFSM) - Many of us have gotten calls from scammers. It happens daily, and we usually call police to report them.

However, it happened on Wednesday (July 19th) to Mountainburg Police Chief Vincent Clamser.

He said the call was from someone claiming to be from a local police department and was taking donations for local officers to help them and their families.

“I tried to explain to this person that I am the local police officer, and we are not requesting or soliciting any money at this time,” Clamser explained.

He then said the supposed scammer just kept talking until Clamser hung up.

5NEWS did reach out to the number Clamser said appeared on his phone, which was a Conway number: (501) 504-7746.

When we called, an automated message said the number was not in service.

Since then, Clamser has taken to social media to notify people about the possible scam.

“We want to make the public aware that we are not soliciting money for our officers at any point,” said Clamser.

Generally, he said police departments will not solicit people for money over the phone. They do have fundraisers occasionally, but they will get the word out about them using social media and other means.

Earlier this week, the Poteau Police Department was a target of a similar scam where officers were posing as Poteau Police Reserve Officers and were calling citizens to ask for money.

Clamser said it doesn’t put police officers in the best light when people pose as them and ask for money under false pretenses.

He also said these types of scams take up their time on the job when they could be responding to an incident that’s potentially more serious.