Storms Grazing NW Arkansas This Evening

A cluster of strong to severe thunderstorms in Missouri are tracking southeast into our area this evening.

The bulk of the storms will be moving into Central Arkansas but a few stronger storms will be moving across Berryville, Garfield, & perhaps Huntsville. The storms will eventually track into Johnson County but a weakening trend is expected as it moves southeast with the loss of daytime heating.

A new Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 1am for portions of our area.

-Garrett