Tontitown, Church Prepares 15,00 Pounds Of Handmade Pasta For Grape Festival

TONTITOWN (KFSM) -- Every year generations of families start prepping thousands of pounds of handmade pasta for the spaghetti dinners sold during the Tontitown Grape Festival.

"My grandmother's here, my mom's here, myself and then both of my kids are actually here." said festival chairman Joseph Pianalto.

For Pianalto, serving as this years chairman is a right of passage. I've been helping with this whole process with the pasta making and the grape festival since I was probably around 8 years old."

Joseph's mother Elizabeth Pianalto remembers the early years of the festival. "Well it started out as a picnic you know when the Italians first came over and they got together."

During the process, volunteers young and old mix roll and cut all of the ingredients from scratch. Some volunteers believe the fresh ingredients are what draws thousands out each year.

Although the century old tradition continues to grow Pianalto said at the core it's all about faith, family, and food.