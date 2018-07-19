× Washington County Jail Adds Remote Video Visitation System

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Washington County is adding a new way for detainees to communicate with visitors.

The Washington County Detention Center is switching to a new detainee visitation system using Smart Communications, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The new system will allow visitors to talk with inmates through a home computer or laptop.

Visitation through the new system must be scheduled at least a day in advance and are made in 15-minute increments. There is a fee for use of the system.

Visitors must set up an account at http://www.smartjailmail.com in order to schedule and pay for the visit and connect to the inmate.

Visitations in the detention center lobby will still be available and free.