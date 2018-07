× WATCH: Hottest Day Of Summer So Far Expected Today

Today through the beginning of next week will be the hottest stretch of weather this summer so far. Triple digit heat is likely today in the River Valley with mid to upper 90s across Northwest Arkansas.

A Heat Advisory is posted for the entire area where heat index values will range from 105° to 110°+.

Highs today:

Heat Advisory today: