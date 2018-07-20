27 Reported Tornadoes Rip Through Iowa

(CNN) — Several tornadoes tore through Iowa, overturning cars, flattening homes and leaving people injured.

There were 27 reports of tornadoes in the state Thursday, CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller said. The exact number will be released by the National Weather Service when it surveys the damage.

One reported tornado hit a company in Pella town, about 40 miles from Des Moines, sending at least seven people from Vermeer Corporation to hospital with injuries.

The company, which manufactures industrial and agricultural equipment, had major damage, said Vermeer CEO Jason Andringa .

Several others injured in Marshalltown

In Marshalltown, a town of about 27,000 people about an hour northeast of Des Moines, 10 people suffered injuries after a tornado struck the area.

None of the patients are in critical condition, hospital spokeswoman Laura Rainey said.

Julie Owen from Des Moines was visiting her daughter in Marshalltown when the tornado hit.

She was not in the area where the tornado hit, but went into town to help pick up her granddaughters from day camp.

“It was bad. I’ve seen a lot of tornado stuff (in the past),” she said. “It’s not like the whole town is destroyed, but downtown, a city of this size, it was something else.”

Photos taken by Billie Blocker Rice show damage to buildings on the north side of town.

“Devastated to see the destruction from today’s severe storms & tornadoes. Praying for all Iowans impacted & for the emergency management crews responding tonight,” Gov. Kim Reynolds tweeted Thursday.

Bondurant homes damaged

Trees have crashed down into roads, houses are missing many shingles, a large industrial building is missing sections of a wall and debris is littered over vehicles in the parking lot.

“Everyone is advised to stay away from downtown Marshalltown until further notice,” City Administrator Jessica Kinser said in a statement. “We also ask that people stay off cell lines unless necessary, to allow for emergency phone traffic.”

Another tornado damaged houses in Bondurant, about 15 miles from Des Moines, according to CNN affiliate WOI.