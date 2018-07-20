Duck Boat Storm Timeline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here's a look at the weather conditions leading up to the Duck Boat near Branson, Missouri sinking to the bottom of Table Rock Lake.

Storms were already developing around 11am/Noon on Thursday. You can see the start of the storm squall that hit Branson taking shape in Northern Kansas and Southern Nebraska. The Storm Prediction Center also saw this and issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch at 11:20am Thursday.

The complex of storms continued to rotate around the ridge of high pressure moving east and then dropping southeast. This was a well developed line of storms that literally tracked for hours across at least three states.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the storm at 6:32pm. About 30 minutes before the storm's wind began to cross Table Rock Lake.

The National Weather Service specifically mentioned Branson & Table Rock Lake as being in the path of the storm.

-Garrett