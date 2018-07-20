× Hogs Picked To Finish Last In SEC West

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – The annual SEC media preseason polls were released Friday, and Arkansas was picked to finish in last place in the SEC West. Alabama was first in the predictions, followed by Auburn, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, LSU, Ole Miss, and the Razorbacks. Arkansas received 412 points (a first place vote is worth seven points, a seventh place vote is worth one point), well behind even Ole Miss, who racked up 578 points.

The media also picked preseason all conference teams, with Hjalte Froholdt named to the second team all-offense, and Scoota Harris and Santos Ramirez third team defense. Ole Miss also had three players selected, while only Tennessee and Vanderbilt had less, with one and none respectively.