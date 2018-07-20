× Hottest Day In 6 Years: Fayetteville 100º, Fort Smith: 108º

Temperatures were the hottest since 2012 this afternoon with 100º “officially in Fayetteville” and 108º in Fort Smith.

Temperatures are expected to be somewhat lower for the weekend with upper 90s and to near 100º. Of note, the heat index in Webbers Falls, Oklahoma today was 126º the highest at the time in the State.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop and move across the area from 11pm to 3am. A few storms could be severe but most will just contain brief gusty winds and very frequent cloud to ground lightning. Storm movement will be from northwest to southeast.

-Garrett