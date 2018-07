× Madison County Man Dies In Car Accident

COMBS (KFSM) — A Madison County man died Friday after his vehicle struck a tree and overnturned along Arkansas 16, according to Arkansas State Police.

Charles P. Hime, 46, of Combs was killed after his 2005 Chevrolet Impala crossed the highway and struck a tree about 12:38 a.m.

Police said weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the wreck.