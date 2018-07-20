× Springdale Company Acquired By Chinese Holding Group

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — American Tubing International, a private manufacturing facility in Springdale since 1976, has grown its employment to roughly 400. This week the company was acquired by Sanhua Holding Group of China, and executives said they see opportunity for future growth.

Financial terms were not disclosed and they also declined to say if or when there could be an expansion in Springdale.

Yabo Zhang, president of Sanhua Holding Group, was in Springdale on Thursday (July 19) to announce the deal. Through an interpreter he told Talk Business & Politics the two companies were introduced through mutual customers.

Zhang said Sanhua also owns eight facilities in China that do similar work to that of American Tubing and the company will be able to share best practices, research expertise and capital as the company is looking grow its North American footprint.

