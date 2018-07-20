× Suspects In Killing Of Kansas Couple Held On Bond Of $1 Million Each

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — Bond was set at $1 million each for the three suspects held on charges related to the murders of a Kansas couple.

Rusty Frasier, Michael Fowler Jr. and Kimberly Younger aka Myrna Khan are being held on charges of theft, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence, with bond set at $1 million each, the Crawford County Prosecuting Attorney’s office confirmed. The three face charges in relation to transporting the bodies of Alfred “Sonny” Carpenter and his wife, Pauline Carpenter from Kansas to Arkansas in the Carpenters’ camper.

Investigators say the elderly couple was killed in Great Bend, Kansas, and transported to a site north of Natural Dam on Highway 59. Their bodies were found in a shallow grave on Wednesday. Frasier, Fowler and Younger were being questioned by Van Buren Police when Crawford County investigators found the bodies.

Kansas investigators are working with Van Buren police to collect evidence and information that will be taken back to Kansas. Since the murder of the couple happened in Great Bend, Kansas, a Kansas prosecutor will be the one to file murder charges.