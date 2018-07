× WATCH: Intense Heat Wave Peaks Today; Hottest For Some Since 2012

The intense, but short-lived heat wave will peak today with highs near 100° across Northwest Arkansas and near 105° in the River Valley. Afternoon heat index values will range from 105° to 115°.

There is a low chance of thunderstorms late Friday night into Saturday morning.

Highs today:

Heat Advisory today: