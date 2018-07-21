× About 41K Arkansas Residents Without Power After Hurricane Winds Sweep Through State

LITTLE ROCK (KTHV) — About 41,000 resident are now without power after hurricane winds sweep through Arkansas overnight, Friday into Saturday (July 20-21). Entergy Senior Communications Specialist Kerri Case said the company is still assessing storm damage.

Crews worked overnight to try to provide as many people without power as possible. Although some linemen were sent home because they had worked too many consecutive hours, all linemen who can work are working to restore power.

“We are trying to get it back on as quickly as is safely possible,” Case said.

Contractors and crews from Louisiana are providing additional help to the restoration efforts.

Case said most of the storm damage is concentrated in central Arkansas with significant pockets of damage near Russellville and Stuttgart.

At one point, more than 60,000 residents across the state were without power according to Entergy’s outage map on July 21. Most of the outages, more than 46,000, are concentrated in the Little Rock metropolitan area. West Little Rock appears to have taken the brunt of the damage.