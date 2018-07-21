‘Bikers Backing Our Blue’ Benefit Ride For Fallen Officers

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — The 2018 Bikers Backing our Blue memorial ride got underway early Saturday (July 21).

This is the third year for the statewide motorcycle ride that benefits the families of fallen officers across the state of Arkansas.

All proceeds/donations collected goes to the families of officers who were killed in the line of duty.

Bikers made several stops at law enforcement agencies between Northwest Arkansas and Little Rock during the course of the ride.

By early afternoon, at the end of the ride, bikers gathered at North Little Rock’s Burns Park and enjoyed lunch.