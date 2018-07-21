Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- "Buckin' in the Ozarks" in Springdale is an event that showcases bull riders at all levels -- rising stars, rookies and veterans.

The weekend long event, which got underway Saturday (July 21) evening, brings cowboys from across the globe to compete at Parsons Stadium.

Fans will see rookie and experienced riders alike compete against the most famous bulls in the business and they hope to stay on the bull for at least eight seconds.

Top PBR bull riders return Sunday (July 22) for the final bull riding competition.