Central Arkansas Storm Cleanup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- Storms stretched into Central Arkansas causing power outages and much of the damage was in west and southwest Little Rock on Friday (July 20) overnight into Saturday (July 21) morning.

Some homeowners in those parts of town had to deal with uprooted trees that left behind a trail of debris.

For one resident cleanup will take some time, after two trees toppled onto her home.

Elizabeth Clogston lives in Little Rock and she said within five minutes it was like, 'WHAM,' and there was another loud crash and we were kind of like, 'I wonder what that was?' And there was trees that had come through our roof."

As of Saturday evening more than 20,000 customers were affected by power outages.

An improvement from Saturday morning when more than 40,000 residents were without power after hurricane winds sweep through Arkansas.

Entergy Senior Communications Specialist Kerri Case said the company was still assessing storm damage.

Crews worked overnight to try to provide as many people without power as possible. Although some linemen were sent home because they had worked too many consecutive hours, all linemen who can work are working to restore power.

"We are trying to get it back on as quickly as is safely possible," Case said.

Contractors and crews from Louisiana are providing additional help to the restoration efforts.

At one point, more than 60,000 residents across the state were without power according to Entergy's outage map on July 21. Most of the outages, more than 46,000, were concentrated in the Little Rock metropolitan area. West Little Rock appears to have taken the brunt of the damage.