FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The United Way of Fort Smith and the University of Arkansas Fort Smith will host a Community Leadership Conference on July 24th.

The Conference will take place in the Reynolds Room in the Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will cost $29 and includes lunch.

5NEWS Anchor Daren Bobb is joined by Dave Sanderson to discuss the conference.